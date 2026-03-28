Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Posts Earnings Results

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports.
Here are the key takeaways from Cognition Therapeutics’ conference call:
- Cognition is prioritizing zervimesine for DLB psychosis after its phase II SHIMMER showed an 86% slowing on the NPI-12 with particularly strong effects on hallucinations and delusions.
- The FDA found the psychosis effects compelling and referred the program to the Division of Psychiatry; a meeting request has been filed and the company expects official meeting minutes mid?year to define a registrational path.
- Enrollment in the 545?patient START 18?month trial in early Alzheimer’s (MCI/early AD) is complete and top?line results are expected in 2027, while the company retains commitment to AD development.
- Year?end cash and equivalents were about $37 million (plus $35.7M in NIA grant funds), giving management an estimated runway only through Q2 2027, indicating near?term financing needs.
- The expanded access program filled rapidly and consistent patient/family anecdotes report tangible benefits, suggesting strong unmet demand and potential commercial interest if approved.
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CGTX stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CGTX
Cognition Therapeutics News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Cognition Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 / year?end 2025 results: CGTX reported adjusted results that beat consensus — EPS of ($0.02) vs. ($0.06) expected — signaling a smaller loss than anticipated. MarketBeat Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical development progress: Management reiterated advancement of zervimesine for DLB psychosis and expects a meeting with the FDA Division of Psychiatry by mid?2026 — a concrete regulatory milestone that could define next?step study requirements or timing. GlobeNewswire Release
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target, implying substantial upside versus current levels — a bullish endorsement that could attract longer?term investors. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional disclosures and call materials: The company published its year?end 2025 financial report and hosted a management call; full transcripts and summaries are available for investors who want details on pipeline timing, cash position, and management commentary. Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy selling pressure and volatility: the stock is down sharply on much higher volume than average (several million shares traded vs. an ~943k average), indicating large-scale selling or short?term profit taking. That flow, combined with typical biotech risks (limited near?term revenue, potential financing/dilution questions), likely overwhelmed the positive news and pushed the share price lower. MarketBeat Quote
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer’s disease.
CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
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