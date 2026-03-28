Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Posts Earnings Results

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Cognition Therapeutics’ conference call:

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Cognition is prioritizing zervimesine for DLB psychosis after its phase II SHIMMER showed an 86% slowing on the NPI-12 with particularly strong effects on hallucinations and delusions.

after its phase II SHIMMER showed an 86% slowing on the NPI-12 with particularly strong effects on hallucinations and delusions. The FDA found the psychosis effects compelling and referred the program to the Division of Psychiatry; a meeting request has been filed and the company expects official meeting minutes mid?year to define a registrational path.

Enrollment in the 545?patient START 18?month trial in early Alzheimer’s (MCI/early AD) is complete and top?line results are expected in 2027, while the company retains commitment to AD development.

18?month trial in early Alzheimer’s (MCI/early AD) is complete and top?line results are expected in 2027, while the company retains commitment to AD development. Year?end cash and equivalents were about $37 million (plus $35.7M in NIA grant funds), giving management an estimated runway only through Q2 2027, indicating near?term financing needs.

(plus $35.7M in NIA grant funds), giving management an estimated runway only through Q2 2027, indicating near?term financing needs. The expanded access program filled rapidly and consistent patient/family anecdotes report tangible benefits, suggesting strong unmet demand and potential commercial interest if approved.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 814.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 897,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 105.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,377,263 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 470.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

CGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

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Cognition Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognition Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 / year?end 2025 results: CGTX reported adjusted results that beat consensus — EPS of ($0.02) vs. ($0.06) expected — signaling a smaller loss than anticipated. MarketBeat Earnings

Q4 / year?end 2025 results: CGTX reported adjusted results that beat consensus — EPS of ($0.02) vs. ($0.06) expected — signaling a smaller loss than anticipated. Positive Sentiment: Clinical development progress: Management reiterated advancement of zervimesine for DLB psychosis and expects a meeting with the FDA Division of Psychiatry by mid?2026 — a concrete regulatory milestone that could define next?step study requirements or timing. GlobeNewswire Release

Clinical development progress: Management reiterated advancement of zervimesine for DLB psychosis and expects a meeting with the FDA Division of Psychiatry by mid?2026 — a concrete regulatory milestone that could define next?step study requirements or timing. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target, implying substantial upside versus current levels — a bullish endorsement that could attract longer?term investors. Benzinga

Analyst support: Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target, implying substantial upside versus current levels — a bullish endorsement that could attract longer?term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Additional disclosures and call materials: The company published its year?end 2025 financial report and hosted a management call; full transcripts and summaries are available for investors who want details on pipeline timing, cash position, and management commentary. Earnings Call Transcript

Additional disclosures and call materials: The company published its year?end 2025 financial report and hosted a management call; full transcripts and summaries are available for investors who want details on pipeline timing, cash position, and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Heavy selling pressure and volatility: the stock is down sharply on much higher volume than average (several million shares traded vs. an ~943k average), indicating large-scale selling or short?term profit taking. That flow, combined with typical biotech risks (limited near?term revenue, potential financing/dilution questions), likely overwhelmed the positive news and pushed the share price lower. MarketBeat Quote

About Cognition Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer’s disease.

CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

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