Waycross Partners LLC Has $25.41 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $714.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $712.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $452.66 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.50 and a 200-day moving average of $512.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

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About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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