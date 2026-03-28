Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,261 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $19,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 8,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

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Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $480.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.170-4.320 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE: SWX) is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company’s core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation’s larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

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