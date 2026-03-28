Weil Company Inc. Has $16.33 Million Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $16,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $229,000.

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Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

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