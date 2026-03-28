Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 21,330 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,330 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $27,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoma Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Evercore increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $69.23 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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