Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($7.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Hyperion DeFi Stock Performance

HYPD stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Hyperion DeFi has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

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Insider Activity

In other Hyperion DeFi news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 12,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $43,603.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 91,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,179.60. The trade was a 15.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Knox bought 27,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,340.50. This trade represents a 9.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,918 shares of company stock worth $186,744. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperion DeFi

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperion DeFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyperion DeFi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperion DeFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperion DeFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperion DeFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

HYPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyperion DeFi in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hyperion DeFi in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Hyperion DeFi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hyperion DeFi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyperion DeFi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HYPD

Hyperion DeFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

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