Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 573,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.8% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $161,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.60.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM completed its ~$11 billion acquisition of Confluent, adding real?time data streaming to its stack — IBM says day?one integrations with watsonx.data, MQ, webMethods and IBM Z are in place. This strengthens IBM’s ability to power AI agents and hybrid real?time workflows, creating cross?sell and backlog upside for software and consulting. IBM Closes Confluent Buyout

IBM completed its ~$11 billion acquisition of Confluent, adding real?time data streaming to its stack — IBM says day?one integrations with watsonx.data, MQ, webMethods and IBM Z are in place. This strengthens IBM’s ability to power AI agents and hybrid real?time workflows, creating cross?sell and backlog upside for software and consulting. Positive Sentiment: IBM Consulting is partnering with The Hackett Group to help clients prioritize AI use cases tied to existing workflows (Hackett AI XPLR™). That collaboration can accelerate deal conversion for consulting services and improve ROI metrics for enterprise AI adoption. IBM & The Hackett Group Collaborate

IBM Consulting is partnering with The Hackett Group to help clients prioritize AI use cases tied to existing workflows (Hackett AI XPLR™). That collaboration can accelerate deal conversion for consulting services and improve ROI metrics for enterprise AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded its partnership with Nvidia to help customers deploy AI at scale, reinforcing access to GPU?optimized stacks and go?to?market motion for high?value AI workloads — supportive for software, cloud and services revenue growth. IBM and Nvidia Partner

IBM expanded its partnership with Nvidia to help customers deploy AI at scale, reinforcing access to GPU?optimized stacks and go?to?market motion for high?value AI workloads — supportive for software, cloud and services revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate reputation/innovation headlines — IBM research scientist Charles H. Bennett received the A.M. Turing Award, boosting long?term branding and talent attraction but with limited immediate revenue impact. Turing Award Announcement

Corporate reputation/innovation headlines — IBM research scientist Charles H. Bennett received the A.M. Turing Award, boosting long?term branding and talent attraction but with limited immediate revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Several market writeups note recent share?price weakness and mixed short?term performance despite solid earnings; these analyses may influence investor sentiment but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Is It Time To Reconsider IBM?

Several market writeups note recent share?price weakness and mixed short?term performance despite solid earnings; these analyses may influence investor sentiment but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $317 to $283 and set a “neutral” rating — the cut and the neutral stance may weigh on near?term sentiment and selling pressure, especially given the stock’s gap below key moving averages. JPMorgan Price Target Change

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of IBM opened at $251.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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