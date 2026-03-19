SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Position Lifted by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.01 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1063 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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