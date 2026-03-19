Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Jabil’s conference call:

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Jabil beat Q2 expectations with $8.3B revenue, a 5.3% core operating margin, $2.69 core EPS, generated $360M adjusted free cash flow and repurchased $300M of shares.

Jabil beat Q2 expectations with revenue, a 5.3% core operating margin, core EPS, generated adjusted free cash flow and repurchased of shares. Intelligent Infrastructure is the primary growth driver — Q2 II revenue was $4.0B (up 52% YoY), Jabil raised II FY26 guidance to ~$16.5B and increased AI-related revenue to about $13.1B , supported by capacity upgrades and new customer ramps.

is the primary growth driver — Q2 II revenue was $4.0B (up 52% YoY), Jabil raised II FY26 guidance to ~$16.5B and increased AI-related revenue to about , supported by capacity upgrades and new customer ramps. Jabil raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance to about $34B revenue and $12.25 diluted EPS while maintaining an adjusted free cash flow target of >$1.3B, indicating stronger-than-expected fiscal momentum.

Jabil raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance to about revenue and diluted EPS while maintaining an adjusted free cash flow target of >$1.3B, indicating stronger-than-expected fiscal momentum. Regulated Industries outperformed (~$3.0B revenue, +10% YoY) led by automotive and renewables, and Jabil increased its regulated outlook to $12.5B , though management remains disciplined on EV investments.

Regulated Industries outperformed (~$3.0B revenue, +10% YoY) led by automotive and renewables, and Jabil increased its regulated outlook to , though management remains disciplined on EV investments. Management expects FY26 core operating margins of ~5.7% and reiterated confidence in exceeding 6%+ in FY27, but is keeping guidance conservative given geopolitical and supply-chain uncertainties.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $258.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.59 and a 200 day moving average of $227.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $281.37.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $4,950,934.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,577,573.68. The trade was a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $11,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,171,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,953,141.88. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,529 shares of company stock valued at $37,901,485. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its position in Jabil by 55.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 704,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,399,000 after acquiring an additional 250,626 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 920.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 259,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,267,000 after purchasing an additional 234,438 shares during the period. Verbena Value LP purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,027,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,507,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Jabil by 319.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,165,000 after acquiring an additional 133,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jabil topped Q2 expectations: revenue ~ $8.3B (up ~23% Y/Y) and adjusted EPS $2.69, beating estimates; management raised FY2026 revenue guidance to ~$34B and adjusted EPS to $12.25, signaling stronger-than-expected growth driven by infrastructure demand. Article Title

Jabil topped Q2 expectations: revenue ~ $8.3B (up ~23% Y/Y) and adjusted EPS $2.69, beating estimates; management raised FY2026 revenue guidance to ~$34B and adjusted EPS to $12.25, signaling stronger-than-expected growth driven by infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: AI and Intelligent Infrastructure are the main growth engines: Jabil’s Intelligent Infrastructure segment surged (management cited robust AI/data?center orders and better pricing), supporting margin expansion and higher revenue leverage. Article Title

AI and Intelligent Infrastructure are the main growth engines: Jabil’s Intelligent Infrastructure segment surged (management cited robust AI/data?center orders and better pricing), supporting margin expansion and higher revenue leverage. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets are reinforcing the rally: Barclays raised its price target to $304 and moved to Overweight, reflecting notable upside vs. recent levels. Additional firms have revised targets upward after the quarter. Article Title

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets are reinforcing the rally: Barclays raised its price target to $304 and moved to Overweight, reflecting notable upside vs. recent levels. Additional firms have revised targets upward after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Buybacks and institutional buying add support: MarketBeat and other coverage note active repurchases and heavy institutional ownership, which reduce float and can amplify share-price moves on strong results. Article Title

Buybacks and institutional buying add support: MarketBeat and other coverage note active repurchases and heavy institutional ownership, which reduce float and can amplify share-price moves on strong results. Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus is constructive but cautious: an aggregate analyst stance around “Moderate Buy” reflects confidence in fundamentals while acknowledging execution and macro risks. Article Title

Street consensus is constructive but cautious: an aggregate analyst stance around “Moderate Buy” reflects confidence in fundamentals while acknowledging execution and macro risks. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings and call details are available for active investors — review the transcript and slide deck for segment margins, backlog, and guide cadence. Article Title

Full earnings and call details are available for active investors — review the transcript and slide deck for segment margins, backlog, and guide cadence. Negative Sentiment: Short?term profit?taking and mixed market reaction: some outlets reported a post?earnings dip/sell?the?news reaction despite the beat-and-raise, indicating volatility and potential near?term pullbacks after the strong run-up. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

About Jabil

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Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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