GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 7,403 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Tesla News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $392.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 363.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.41 and its 200-day moving average is $426.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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