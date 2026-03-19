Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$31.39 million for the quarter. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.88%.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Vitalhub stock opened at C$7.71 on Thursday. Vitalhub has a one year low of C$7.60 and a one year high of C$14.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.66 million, a P/E ratio of 192.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VHI shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.43.

Insider Transactions at Vitalhub

In other news, Director Anthony Pius Shen bought 5,470 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.23 per share, with a total value of C$50,488.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,488.10. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Also, Director Francis Nelson Shen bought 148,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.05 per share, with a total value of C$1,345,735.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 148,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,735. The trade was a ? increase in their position. Insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vitalhub

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

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