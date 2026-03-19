Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Bought by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

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Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2747 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

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