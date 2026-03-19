Andrew Ross Camden Sells 9,625 Shares of Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Stock

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) President Andrew Ross Camden sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $178,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 356,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,883.75. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Unusual Machines Stock Down 3.8%

UMAC opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $782.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 22.23.

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Trending Headlines about Unusual Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting Unusual Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts reaffirm/initiated coverage with buy ratings and a ~\$20 target, which can support demand and limit downside. MarketBeat UMAC coverage

Analysts reaffirm/initiated coverage with buy ratings and a ~\$20 target, which can support demand and limit downside. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation has increased recently (several small new stakes visible in filings), suggesting growing institutional interest and potential incremental buying pressure. Institutional ownership details

Institutional accumulation has increased recently (several small new stakes visible in filings), suggesting growing institutional interest and potential incremental buying pressure. Positive Sentiment: Technical indicators are constructive — the stock sits above its 50?day (~\$15.31) and 200?day (~\$13.01) averages and close to its 12?month high, which can attract momentum traders. Price performance

Technical indicators are constructive — the stock sits above its 50?day (~\$15.31) and 200?day (~\$13.01) averages and close to its 12?month high, which can attract momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Business profile: Unusual Machines makes ultra?low?latency video goggles and runs a drone marketplace — niche market with upside but early?stage economics and a negative P/E. That makes fundamentals less immediately supportive of valuation. Company profile

Business profile: Unusual Machines makes ultra?low?latency video goggles and runs a drone marketplace — niche market with upside but early?stage economics and a negative P/E. That makes fundamentals less immediately supportive of valuation. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling was disclosed: President Andrew Ross Camden sold 9,625 shares (~\$18.57 avg), CFO Brian Hoff sold 11,413 shares (~\$18.59), CRO Stacy Wright sold 13,750 shares (~\$18.57), and Director Sanford Rich sold 980 shares (~\$20.20). While insiders still hold large stakes, these concurrent sales (tens of thousands of shares) can pressure sentiment and likely explain downward price movement. See filings and the InsiderTrades summary. InsiderTrades alert CFO SEC filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UMAC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Unusual Machines in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UMAC

Institutional Trading of Unusual Machines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Unusual Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unusual Machines by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Unusual Machines by 7,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Unusual Machines

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Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

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