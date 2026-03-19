Nick Caldwell Sells 42,632 Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Nick Caldwell sold 42,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $164,559.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 880,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,490.16. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of PTON opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.47.

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Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 110,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 471,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Bank of America set a $9.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

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Trending Headlines about Peloton Interactive

Here are the key news stories impacting Peloton Interactive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Peloton launched a Commercial Series bike and tread aimed at gyms, signaling revenue?diversification beyond at?home equipment — this was the primary catalyst for the morning rally. Peloton Stock Is Getting a Workout

Peloton launched a Commercial Series bike and tread aimed at gyms, signaling revenue?diversification beyond at?home equipment — this was the primary catalyst for the morning rally. Positive Sentiment: Peloton named Sarah Robb O’Hagan as Chief Content and Member Development Officer to accelerate content, membership and the company’s shift to “connected wellness,” a hire investors read as supportive of subscriber growth and engagement. Sarah Robb O’Hagan Appointed

Peloton named Sarah Robb O’Hagan as Chief Content and Member Development Officer to accelerate content, membership and the company’s shift to “connected wellness,” a hire investors read as supportive of subscriber growth and engagement. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity (large call buying) and upbeat coverage amplified the short?term move, suggesting speculative bullish positioning that magnified the rally. Why Peloton Stock Skyrocketed

Unusual options activity (large call buying) and upbeat coverage amplified the short?term move, suggesting speculative bullish positioning that magnified the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish writeups and investor theses are circulating (recycling turnaround arguments); they can support retail interest but remain speculative until sustained revenue/profit trends appear. AAII: Why PTON Is Up

Several bullish writeups and investor theses are circulating (recycling turnaround arguments); they can support retail interest but remain speculative until sustained revenue/profit trends appear. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Elizabeth Coddington and VP Nick Caldwell disclosed sales totaling ~64k shares combined, which investors often interpret as a negative signal on near?term insider conviction. Filings available. Insider Selling Alert

Insider selling: CFO Elizabeth Coddington and VP Nick Caldwell disclosed sales totaling ~64k shares combined, which investors often interpret as a negative signal on near?term insider conviction. Filings available. Negative Sentiment: Execution and profitability doubts persist: recent quarterly results missed EPS and showed modest revenue declines year?over?year; analysts remain mixed and technicals (50? and 200?day moving averages) sit above the share price, limiting upside without proof of sustained growth. Market Data & Earnings

Execution and profitability doubts persist: recent quarterly results missed EPS and showed modest revenue declines year?over?year; analysts remain mixed and technicals (50? and 200?day moving averages) sit above the share price, limiting upside without proof of sustained growth. Negative Sentiment: Critical coverage highlights structural challenges and past product pivots (including prior AI/camera plans) that may frustrate adoption and raise execution risk — this narrative can cap sustained rallies. TheStreet: Peloton Spins

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

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Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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