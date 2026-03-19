Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,258 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $61,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $54,041.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,283.74. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,967.12. This represents a 44.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,632 shares of company stock valued at $19,156,204. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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