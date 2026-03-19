The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim cut its price target from $140 to $115 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction that Disney has upside from current levels. Guggenheim lowers target

Guggenheim cut its price target from $140 to $115 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction that Disney has upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts see upside from the CEO handoff: research and commentary note D’Amaro’s park/operations experience could unlock growth in experiences and streaming monetization. Analyst sees strong potential

Some analysts see upside from the CEO handoff: research and commentary note D’Amaro’s park/operations experience could unlock growth in experiences and streaming monetization. Positive Sentiment: Brand/PR boost: Disney expanded its “Wish” class with the Disney Believe program to honor dreamers and achievers — positive for long?term brand equity and community engagement. Disney’s Wish class expands

Brand/PR boost: Disney expanded its “Wish” class with the Disney Believe program to honor dreamers and achievers — positive for long?term brand equity and community engagement. Neutral Sentiment: New CEO Josh D’Amaro is emphasizing “storytelling, creativity and technology” and wants to speed Disney’s franchise “flywheel” — investors will watch for early execution signals and measurable KPIs. D’Amaro’s North Star

New CEO Josh D’Amaro is emphasizing “storytelling, creativity and technology” and wants to speed Disney’s franchise “flywheel” — investors will watch for early execution signals and measurable KPIs. Neutral Sentiment: Disney reorganized entertainment under Dana Walden (streaming, film, TV, games) to better align content and distribution — this could raise margin and content ROI over time but carries near?term integration risk. Leadership shakeup analysis

Disney reorganized entertainment under Dana Walden (streaming, film, TV, games) to better align content and distribution — this could raise margin and content ROI over time but carries near?term integration risk. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/valuation context: commentators note DIS is trading at historically low multiples, framing the stock as either a value opportunity or a value trap depending on execution under new leadership. Valuation discussion

Macro/valuation context: commentators note DIS is trading at historically low multiples, framing the stock as either a value opportunity or a value trap depending on execution under new leadership. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street pressure and skepticism: analyst Rich Greenfield urged bold moves (exit linear TV, take creative risks, pursue transformative M&A in user?generated content), highlighting investor impatience and the potential need for disruptive strategy shifts. Tough love for new CEO

Wall Street pressure and skepticism: analyst Rich Greenfield urged bold moves (exit linear TV, take creative risks, pursue transformative M&A in user?generated content), highlighting investor impatience and the potential need for disruptive strategy shifts. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage emphasizes a “sluggish” stock and the end of Bob Iger’s era — that narrative increases short?term selling pressure until tangible results from the new regime appear. Reuters on new CEO

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.13.

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About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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