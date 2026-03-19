Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) Receives $66.13 Average PT from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.1250.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOR. TD Cowen began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

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Vor Biopharma Trading Down 5.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

VOR opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 679.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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