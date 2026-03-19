Innova Wealth Partners Sells 61,841 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,841 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 8.1% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

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