Stillwater Wealth Management Group Buys New Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Stillwater Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the third quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,054,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 74.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,818,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total transaction of $107,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,774.50. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total value of $1,575,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,661.11. This trade represents a 93.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $21,969,404. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus set a $785.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $688.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $724.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.52. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $450.13 and a 12-month high of $774.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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