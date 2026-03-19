Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $326.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $555.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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