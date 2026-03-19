IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 227,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $669,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $72.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

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