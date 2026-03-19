IFP Advisors Inc Sells 395,379 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,379 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $21,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Bank Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

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First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.89 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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