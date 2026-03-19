5,652 Shares in Chubb Limited $CB Bought by Stillwater Wealth Management Group

Stillwater Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $403,000. XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 209,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Chubb by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 510,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,950,000 after purchasing an additional 322,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $328.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.75. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chubb from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.