Research Analysts Set Expectations for TRVI Q1 Earnings

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

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Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRVI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 32.0% in the third quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Trevi Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target from $22 to $24 and maintained a “buy” — a bullish signal implying substantial upside to current levels. Read More.

Needham raised its price target from $22 to $24 and maintained a “buy” — a bullish signal implying substantial upside to current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $19 target, supporting demand from the buy-side. Read More.

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $19 target, supporting demand from the buy-side. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Trevi achieved FDA alignment and plans two pivotal Phase III trials for IPF?related chronic cough — a major pipeline and de?risking milestone that materially increases the program’s commercial potential. Read More.

Trevi achieved FDA alignment and plans two pivotal Phase III trials for IPF?related chronic cough — a major pipeline and de?risking milestone that materially increases the program’s commercial potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed EPS of ($0.06), beating consensus (?$0.10), and management provided business updates tied to the Phase 3 plan — supportive near-term fundamentals. Read More.

Q4 results showed EPS of ($0.06), beating consensus (?$0.10), and management provided business updates tied to the Phase 3 plan — supportive near-term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market write-ups are re?examining TRVI valuation after the FDA alignment; these pieces can help inform longer?term upside but don’t change near?term cash/clinical timelines. Read More.

Analyst/market write-ups are re?examining TRVI valuation after the FDA alignment; these pieces can help inform longer?term upside but don’t change near?term cash/clinical timelines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target from $19 to $18 while keeping an “overweight” rating — a modest downgrade to upside expectations that may have tempered buying enthusiasm. Read More.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

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