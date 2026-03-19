Brokers Offer Predictions for Oklo’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Oklo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oklo’s current full-year earnings is ($8.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oklo’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OKLO. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oklo from $95.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

Oklo Price Performance

NYSE:OKLO opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.00. Oklo has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $69,148,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,580,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,065,600. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,480. The trade was a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,062,424 shares of company stock valued at $169,888,312. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 153.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oklo secured multiple federal approvals that materially de?risk commercialization pathways — including DOE Nuclear Safety Design Agreement(s) tied to its Aurora reactor and Groves isotopes test reactor, which accelerate project execution and isotope production potential. BusinessWire: DOE NSDA approval

Oklo secured multiple federal approvals that materially de?risk commercialization pathways — including DOE Nuclear Safety Design Agreement(s) tied to its Aurora reactor and Groves isotopes test reactor, which accelerate project execution and isotope production potential. Positive Sentiment: Oklo’s Atomic Alchemy unit won a first-of-its-kind NRC materials license for isotope work — opening an early revenue channel (isotope processing/supply) that shortens the timeline to meaningful commercial receipts versus waiting for full reactor deployments. Yahoo: NRC license for Atomic Alchemy

Oklo’s Atomic Alchemy unit won a first-of-its-kind NRC materials license for isotope work — opening an early revenue channel (isotope processing/supply) that shortens the timeline to meaningful commercial receipts versus waiting for full reactor deployments. Neutral Sentiment: High?profile media exposure — including a CNBC interview with CEO Jacob DeWitte — is increasing investor awareness and liquidity but is not by itself a fundamental catalyst. CNBC CEO interview

High?profile media exposure — including a CNBC interview with CEO Jacob DeWitte — is increasing investor awareness and liquidity but is not by itself a fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic partnerships (Meta power?campus plans, talks with Centrus on HALEU fuel services) underpin the long?term growth story but remain execution?dependent and will take quarters to materially affect revenue. Yahoo: Meta deal & valuation check

Strategic partnerships (Meta power?campus plans, talks with Centrus on HALEU fuel services) underpin the long?term growth story but remain execution?dependent and will take quarters to materially affect revenue. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings missed expectations — Oklo reported EPS of ($0.27) vs. consensus ($0.17) and remains pre?revenue; the miss raises short?term scrutiny on cash burn and timing of commercial revenue. ProactiveInvestors: Q4 results

Q4 earnings missed expectations — Oklo reported EPS of ($0.27) vs. consensus ($0.17) and remains pre?revenue; the miss raises short?term scrutiny on cash burn and timing of commercial revenue. Negative Sentiment: Several sell?side firms trimmed price targets this morning (Goldman Sachs to $65 neutral; Citigroup to $73.50 neutral; Needham, others lowered targets), increasing downward pressure despite some remaining buy ratings. Many of the revisions were published via Benzinga/TickerReport. Benzinga: analyst target moves

Several sell?side firms trimmed price targets this morning (Goldman Sachs to $65 neutral; Citigroup to $73.50 neutral; Needham, others lowered targets), increasing downward pressure despite some remaining buy ratings. Many of the revisions were published via Benzinga/TickerReport. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling from senior executives (CEO and CFO sold sizable blocks in mid?March) is attracting negative attention and likely added supply into the market today, compounding selling from analyst cuts. Blockonomi: insiders offload

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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