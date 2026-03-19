Research Analysts Offer Predictions for XFOR Q1 Earnings

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Cap M issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Brookline Cap M analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

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X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.55% and a negative return on equity of 268.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

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X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,258,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

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X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) for the treatment of rare immunological diseases and oncology indications. The company’s lead asset, mavorixafor, is an orally administered, selective small-molecule CXCR4 antagonist designed to mobilize white blood cells and enhance immune function, with a primary focus on WHIM syndrome, a rare congenital immunodeficiency.

Beyond its WHIM syndrome program, X4 is advancing mavorixafor in clinical trials for additional hematologic and solid tumor settings—such as Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia—where modulation of the CXCR4 pathway may improve patient outcomes.

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