Erik Ragatz Purchases 16,003 Shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Erik Ragatz purchased 16,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $93,617.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 442,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,642.55. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

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Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $10.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $2,696,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $3,835,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 227,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 145,554 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 315,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 196,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,448,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Grocery Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Erik D. Ragatz completed sizable open?market purchases (100,000 shares on Mar 16 at ~ $6.09 and an additional 16,003 shares on Mar 17 at ~ $5.85), materially increasing his stake — a visible management vote of confidence that can support the stock. Erik Ragatz SEC filing

Director Erik D. Ragatz completed sizable open?market purchases (100,000 shares on Mar 16 at ~ $6.09 and an additional 16,003 shares on Mar 17 at ~ $5.85), materially increasing his stake — a visible management vote of confidence that can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue growth year?over?year but an EPS miss (reported $0.19 vs. $0.21 consensus). Management set FY2026 EPS guidance at $0.45–$0.55 — growth is intact but near?term profitability remains pressured. Earnings & guidance

Q4 results showed revenue growth year?over?year but an EPS miss (reported $0.19 vs. $0.21 consensus). Management set FY2026 EPS guidance at $0.45–$0.55 — growth is intact but near?term profitability remains pressured. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have cut targets since the earnings print; consensus rating is weak and the average price target remains well above current levels — limiting near?term upside until fundamentals or sentiment improve. Analyst coverage

Analysts have cut targets since the earnings print; consensus rating is weak and the average price target remains well above current levels — limiting near?term upside until fundamentals or sentiment improve. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced or filed securities class actions covering the Aug 5, 2025–Mar 4, 2026 period (Robbins LLP, Faruqi & Faruqi, Block & Leviton, Kirby McInerney, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Pomerantz, Portnoy, etc.). Litigation risk raises the prospect of legal costs, management distraction and potential settlements — a significant near?term negative. Robbins LLP notice

Multiple law firms have announced or filed securities class actions covering the Aug 5, 2025–Mar 4, 2026 period (Robbins LLP, Faruqi & Faruqi, Block & Leviton, Kirby McInerney, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Pomerantz, Portnoy, etc.). Litigation risk raises the prospect of legal costs, management distraction and potential settlements — a significant near?term negative. Negative Sentiment: Two senior executives (EVPs Steven K. Wilson and Luke D. Thompson) sold modest stakes on Mar 16 (~4,721 and 3,425 shares at ~$6.06). Amounts are small relative to outstanding shares but such insider sales can add short?term selling pressure. Wilson SEC filing Thompson SEC filing

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

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Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

Further Reading

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