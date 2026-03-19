GM Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3,886.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $57.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index consists of common stocks of national money centers and regional banks or thrifts listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or another United States national securities exchange, (NASDAQ)/National Market System (NMS).

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

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