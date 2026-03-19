Insider Selling: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO Sells $141,320.70 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 6,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $141,320.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 233,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,781.10. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, David Mountcastle sold 6,391 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $141,305.01.

On Friday, March 13th, David Mountcastle sold 6,565 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $141,278.80.

On Monday, March 9th, David Mountcastle sold 5,829 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $133,134.36.

On Friday, March 6th, David Mountcastle sold 5,177 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $119,847.55.

On Thursday, February 26th, David Mountcastle sold 5,361 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $134,025.00.

On Friday, February 27th, David Mountcastle sold 7,697 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $192,809.85.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 2.3%

PRVA opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 579.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRVA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group

About Privia Health Group

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Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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