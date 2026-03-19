Lindenwold Advisors INC Takes $2.45 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Zoetis makes up 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 1,606.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $42,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $117.42 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.47 and a twelve month high of $172.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.