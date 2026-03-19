FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%

VTV opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $208.20. The firm has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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