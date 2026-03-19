89,240 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $112.78. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.