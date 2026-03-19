Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 1254588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Five9 from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

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Five9 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Five9 had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 3,572.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

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Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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