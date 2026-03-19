CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $94.13 Million Position in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,981,872 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,023 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $94,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,811,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2,038,075.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,643,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,438,000 after buying an additional 7,642,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,529,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,100,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,552,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

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Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Banco Santander Announces Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 254.0%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Banco Santander from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAN

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

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