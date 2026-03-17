USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.5050, with a volume of 17280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Texas Capital raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

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USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.22.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $252.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.34%. Analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners, LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 109,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression’s product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

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