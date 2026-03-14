Short Interest in CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT) Decreases By 25.3%

CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,846,772 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 12th total of 2,473,222 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,436,585 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,436,585 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CMB.TECH during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CMB.TECH in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CMB.TECH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CMB.TECH during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CMB.TECH during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CMBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CMB.TECH from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded CMB.TECH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CMB.TECH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMB.TECH currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CMB.TECH Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:CMBT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.92. 1,424,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CMB.TECH has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). CMB.TECH had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $639.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million.

CMB.TECH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. CMB.TECH’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

CMB.TECH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

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