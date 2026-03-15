Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Expands By 60.1%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,211 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the February 12th total of 3,255 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpple

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simpple stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Simpple at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Simpple in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpple currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Simpple Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,298. Simpple has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Simpple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

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