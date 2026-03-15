Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,785 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the February 12th total of 2,892 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,046 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,046 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:RMCA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479. Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

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Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is a boost from Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (RMCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund broadly invests in bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax and California income tax. Municipal bonds could be of any maturity or credit quality. RMCA was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

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