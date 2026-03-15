iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Short Interest Up 62.1% in February

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,076 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the February 12th total of 7,450 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $249.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.12.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISCB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 7,167.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 270,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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