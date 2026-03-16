Short Interest in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) Rises By 23.9%

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,005 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 12th total of 9,690 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Educational Development Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of EDUC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,433. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

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Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 16.10%.The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Educational Development from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Educational Development Company Profile

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Educational Development Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the direct marketing and digital retailing of educational and inspirational reading materials, including books, Bibles, devotionals, and related gift items. The company’s product portfolio extends to children’s literature, music, and home décor, targeting consumers in the faith-based and human-interest segments. Products are sold under proprietary brands across multiple online and catalog platforms.

Central to the company’s operations are its e-commerce websites and print catalogs, which support both retail and wholesale distribution channels.

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