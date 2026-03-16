Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Sells $35,530.65 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $35,530.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,113.66. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 537,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $121.24.

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Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business had revenue of $469.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWST shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.11.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 180.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

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Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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