Short Interest in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) Rises By 19.4%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,979,996 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 12th total of 1,658,534 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ EPRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.39. 584,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $265.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.27.

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Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts forecast that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRX. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRX. Lifesci Capital upgraded Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: EPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

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