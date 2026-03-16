AEye Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) executives highlighted expanding customer activity, new product introductions, and a strengthened balance sheet during the company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call. Management said 2025 was focused on building a foundation for commercial scale, while 2026 priorities center on converting evaluations into deployments and establishing a “durable revenue ramp.”

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Commercial momentum and pipeline activity

Chief Executive Officer Matt Fisch said AEye expanded its customer base in 2025, increased engagement activity, and delivered revenue growth as customers progressed through their evaluation cycles. Chief Financial Officer Conor Tierney added that the company shipped the highest number of Apollo units in its history during the fourth quarter.

Tierney reported that since the prior earnings call, AEye’s active customer count increased to 16 (from 12), active engagements rose more than 40%, and active quotes were up more than 30% quarter-over-quarter. Fisch attributed the jump in the active customer number largely to growth in the company’s non-automotive pipeline and a rise in outbound proposals that are feeding paid proof-of-concept (POC) projects.

Management described momentum across automotive and non-automotive markets, including defense and aviation opportunities (such as repeat business with an existing defense customer) and evaluations in autonomous trucking. Fisch also cited multiple new RFQs and a new strategic partnership with a distributor intended to expand opportunities outside the United States.

Transportation and infrastructure programs

In transportation and infrastructure, Fisch reiterated that AEye was selected in June by a “major global transportation OEM” for a program representing a $30 million revenue opportunity. He said the program is in the first stage of deployment, and based on the customer’s outlook, AEye expects a broader phase of deployment in the second half of 2026.

Tierney added that the company expects the program to contribute some revenue in 2026, though he does not expect a “meaningful amount of revenue” until 2027 as the customer progresses through validation steps.

Fisch also said AEye completed an intelligent transportation system (ITS) POC in Australia and is discussing commercial terms, while multiple smart intersection deployments are in progress in the U.S. He noted the company signed a letter of intent with an ITS solutions provider that AEye expects will unlock opportunities in Korea and the broader APAC region.

Product portfolio: Apollo, Stratos, and Optis

Fisch said AEye launched multiple products during 2025, including Optis—described as a fully integrated Physical AI solution—and Stratos, which he said set a new bar for detection range. He described Apollo as featuring “near infinite software programmability” and a 1-kilometer detection range. Stratos, which AEye “truly launched” in January, was described as an ultra-long-range, third-generation sensor with a 1.5-kilometer detection range and higher resolution than Apollo, while maintaining a form factor intended to fit behind a windshield. Fisch said the sensor preserves a 500-meter range even when placed behind glass.

Management said both Apollo and Stratos use a 1550-nanometer architecture designed to enable higher power transmission while remaining eye-safe. Fisch said this supports improved long-range detection and classification of low-reflectivity objects, which he tied to use cases including highway autonomy, industrial automation, and defense. Tierney emphasized that Apollo’s software-defined flexibility enables performance and field-of-view tailoring without a hardware redesign, and said Stratos leverages Apollo’s core architecture to broaden customer reach with lower development costs.

On revenue mix, Tierney said AEye is “predominantly hardware-based right now,” reflecting sensor sales, while software revenue is “modest” and expected to grow over time. He also said AEye sees opportunities to upsell customization enabled by software definability, citing defense as an example where range or feature enhancements could be sold.

Manufacturing approach and NVIDIA relationship

Fisch said AEye’s manufacturing strategy relies on tier-one partners rather than heavy internal infrastructure. He stated that through manufacturing partner LITEON, AEye has secured dedicated capacity of 60,000 Apollo units annually and has a globally diversified supply chain. Tierney said this capital-light model helps keep capital expenditures low; when asked about 2026 CapEx, he said the company has not provided specific guidance but expects it to be “relatively low,” likely under $1 million.

Management also discussed an expanded relationship with NVIDIA. Fisch said AEye demonstrated Apollo integrated with NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX Thor platform at CES 2026 and said the company is joining the NVIDIA Helios AI Systems Inspection Lab. In response to analyst questions, Fisch characterized Helios as a deepening of the relationship focused on automotive readiness, including robustness and functional safety. He also said it sits under the broader umbrella of NVIDIA’s Hyperion ecosystem.

Fisch said CES 2026 generated more than 130 “high-quality leads” across automotive, trucking, and other markets, and he and Tierney described strong booth traffic and increased OEM engagement. Fisch said OEM discussions increasingly focus on mass manufacturability, which he said is supported by AEye’s partnership with LITEON.

Financial results and capital position

Tierney reported fourth quarter 2025 GAAP operating expenses of $8.3 million, up from $7.8 million in the third quarter, primarily due to increased engineering spend and one-time payroll costs. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $7.5 million, up from $6.1 million in the prior quarter.

GAAP net loss: $7.3 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $9.3 million, or $0.30 per share, in Q3 2025. Tierney attributed the improvement primarily to smaller fair value changes in the company’s convertible note and warrants after the note was fully repaid and fewer warrants remained outstanding.

$7.3 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $9.3 million, or $0.30 per share, in Q3 2025. Tierney attributed the improvement primarily to smaller fair value changes in the company’s convertible note and warrants after the note was fully repaid and fewer warrants remained outstanding. Non-GAAP net loss: $6.8 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.17 per share, in the prior quarter. Tierney said the increase was driven primarily by higher contract development expenses and one-time payroll costs.

$6.8 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.17 per share, in the prior quarter. Tierney said the increase was driven primarily by higher contract development expenses and one-time payroll costs. Cash burn: Excluding net financing proceeds, Q4 cash burn was $7.5 million versus $6.4 million in Q3, driven by higher engineering costs, professional services, insurance premiums, purchases of long-lead components, and other items.

The company ended 2025 with $86.5 million in cash equivalents and marketable securities. Tierney said AEye raised an additional $10 million in the fourth quarter, including funding from an institutional investor, and said the company believes it has runway “well into 2028.” He also said AEye fully repaid its 2025 convertible note and eliminated legacy warrants associated with its convertible notes, leaving the company “virtually debt-free.”

For 2026, Tierney guided to full-year cash burn of $30 million to $35 million, reflecting increased sales and marketing investment, scaling operational capabilities, and executing on customer deployments as engagements transition from evaluation to commercial programs. When asked about capital strategy, Tierney said the company is well-capitalized and framed future fundraising considerations as “strategic optionality” tied to growth opportunities and shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Fisch said the company is entering 2026 with a stronger foundation than a year ago, and that the focus is now on converting increased engagement into deployments and scaling revenue as programs move from evaluation toward volume commitments.

About AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc is a technology company specializing in adaptive LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) systems designed to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles and other sensing applications. Through its intelligent detection and ranging (iDAR) platform, AEye integrates high-performance sensors with real-time data processing software to deliver customizable sensing ‘pipelines’ that prioritize relevant objects and environmental features. This approach enables longer detection ranges, higher resolution imagery and dynamic field-of-view adjustment, making AEye’s offerings well suited for complex driving environments and safety-critical scenarios.

The company’s core product suite centers on solid-state and hybrid LiDAR sensors that can be configured for a variety of end uses, including passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, robotics, mapping and defense.

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