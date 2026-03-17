iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$176.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$192.00 to C$189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on iA Financial from C$185.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$167.00 price objective on iA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$190.00 to C$181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$188.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Insider Activity

iA Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director Denis Ricard acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$152.00 per share, with a total value of C$912,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,512,000. This trade represents a 12.00% increase in their position. Also, insider Ï¿½Ric Jobin acquired 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$151.82 per share, with a total value of C$151,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,941 shares in the company, valued at C$294,682.62. This represents a 106.27% increase in their position. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$149.74 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$115.21 and a 1 year high of C$182.99. The firm has a market cap of C$13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$164.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$163.87.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$3.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile

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iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

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