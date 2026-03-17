Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Lowered by Marquette Associates Inc.

Marquette Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.1% of Marquette Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marquette Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,842,394 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,530,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358,475 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,997,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $329.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.46. The stock has a market cap of $561.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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