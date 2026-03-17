Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,538 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 3.3% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $98,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 151,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 1.6%

Analog Devices stock opened at $310.92 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $363.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $151.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.90.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 80.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

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Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,019. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

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Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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