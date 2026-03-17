Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at HSBC from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.19.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.07. 17,383,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,810,984. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer Company Profile

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Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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