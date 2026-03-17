Lisk Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $31.91 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000113 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 227,044,162 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @lisk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

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