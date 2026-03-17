Request (REQ) Trading Up 9.7% This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $70.50 million and $1.47 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004393 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,416,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,514,641 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,416,740.93470852 with 796,694,830.63908324 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06940953 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $1,720,036.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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