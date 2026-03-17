Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Lowered to $380.00 at UBS Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.50.

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Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,828. Stryker has a one year low of $328.23 and a one year high of $404.87. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

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Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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